VIDEO: Nick Nurse's High School Coach Congratulates Him on Coach of the Year Award
By Liam McKeone | Aug 22 2020
Nick Nurse was the runaway winner for the 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year award. It was well-deserved. Nurse received the award on Saturday afternoon's edition of Inside The NBA. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet showed up to give him the hardware and, of course, a hug.
The TNT crew then unveiled a big surprise that I am quite certain even Nurse didn't see coming. Nurse grew up in Iowa and played basketball at Kuemper Catholic High School before playing for four years at the University of Northern Iowa. After showing Nurse as a young kid on that high school team, Inside The NBA broadcast a message from Nurse's high school coach, Wayne Chandlee, congratulating him on everything he's accomplished and the person he's become. Nurse was brought to tears by the video.
What a remarkable moment. Most in the professional sports spotlight have talked about the impact of coaches in their lives. For Nurse to get an unexpected message from the man who helped formulate the early part of his life that would later become his career was clearly special.
Sports, man. Gotta love it.