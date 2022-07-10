Nick Kyrgios Wanted a Fan Removed From the Wimbledon Final: 'looks like she's had 700 drinks, bro'
Nick Kyrgios made the first Grand Slam final of his career at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament. Kyrgios met Novak Djokovic on Centre Court on Sunday and there were unruly fans in attendance. One spectator had to be dragged out of the stands, who may have been a protestor, and then Kyrgios complained to the chair umpire about a woman he wanted removed. The conversation was broadcast and it was very good television.
Kyrgios indicated he had already complained about the woman and her actions nearly then cost him a game. He asked the umpire why she was still there and the umpire said he didn't know which fan he was talking about. Kyrgios was unable to properly describe her attire, before finally saying, "it's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks, bro."