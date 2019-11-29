Nick Folk Released By Patriots a Day After He Underwent an Emergency Appendectomy By Ryan Phillips | Nov 29 2019 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Bill Belichick is cold, man. On Friday, Belichick and his New England Patriots released veteran kicker Nick Folk and replaced him with Kai Forbath. That doesn't seem like a big deal, until you realize that Folk had an appendectomy on Thursday.

So just to clarify, Nick Folk had an appendectomy on Thanksgiving Day and was out of a job within 24 hours. I can just imagine Belichick with a cut-off hoodie and a pencil behind his ear walking into Folk's hospital room. Then with his "face that never moves even when he's talking," looking at Folk dead in the eyes and telling him the rest of the team was "on to Houston" without him. Then The imperial March probably blared over the hospital's speakers as he walked away. That's definitely how it played out. Probably. I mean...maybe.

Look, I get it, the Patriots needed a kicker. It's just a rough way for the whole thing to play out. Folk couldn't play this weekend because of his appendectomy, though it wasn't an invasive procedure. The 35-year-old could return to the Patriots this season if he recovers in time.

New England signed Forbath, who hasn't kicked since the end of last season in Jacksonville. Folk was actually good this season, hitting 7-of-9 on field goal attempts for the Patriots before his unfortunate injury. He had been brought in to replace Mike Nugent, who was the team's first replacement for the injured Stephen Gostkowski.