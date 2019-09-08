Nick Foles Suffers Broken Collarbone in Jaguars Season Opener By Ryan Phillips | Sep 08 2019

Nick Foles was supposed to be the answer to all the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback woes. After years of Blake Bortles, the Jags landed a veteran free agent quarterback who had led a team to a Super Bowl and looked good doing it. Then in Week 1, they lost him.

Foles suffered a broken collarbone during the first quarter of the Jaguars’ 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He completed 5-of-8 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown before exiting. Rookie Gardner Minshew replaced him.

#Jaguars QB Nick Foles has a broken left clavicle. Expect to hear more from coach Doug Marrone shortly. — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) September 8, 2019

Nick Foles is expected to miss consiserable time with a clavicle injury. Gardner Minshew had a heck of a game today FWIW — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 8, 2019

Foles says this injury is worse than the one he suffered in 2014:

QB Nick Foles says he will have surgery Monday. Says this is a worse injury than his 2014 clavicle break. #Jaguars — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) September 8, 2019

This looks like it could be a long-term injury and the kind of thing that could change the shape of a team’s season.

Minshew was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year at Washington State in 2018. He tore it up in Mike Leach’s system in Pullman, so it will be interesting to see if he can throw the ball around the same way in the NFL.