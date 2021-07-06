Nick Castellanos Drove Yet Another Homer to Left During a Serious On-Air Moment
Nick Castellanos famously blasted a home run to left-center during Thom Brennaman's apology for using insensitive language during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast last season and we're still waiting to see if the longtime announcer ever puts on his headset again. It was one of the funniest things a baseball player has ever done and pure happenstance because all the slugger was trying to do was make it a 4-0 ballgame.
Against long odds, Castellanos provided a follow-up to his masterpiece last night with the Reds in Kansas City and the Royals booth attempting to negotiate a somber eulogy for a great man who passed away at the age of 96.
At this point, announcers everywhere should have seen enough. Serious topics are heretofore banned during Castellanos at-bats. This is the essential and only business decision to be made. This simply cannot happen a third time.
Or can it? If it does, I guess we'll have to recognize Castellanos as one of the most successful comedians of our time. A special honor considering the medium.