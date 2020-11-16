Nick Boyle Suffered a Horrible Leg Injury on Sunday Night Football
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 15, 2020, 11:14 PM EST
Nick Boyle suffered a horrible leg injury on Sunday night against the New England Patriots. Boyle caught a pass during the third quarter and got hit in the leg while his foot was planted. Patriots players immediately started signaling for medical staff.
Boyle was taken off the field on a cart and looks like it's just a matter of finding out what is broken. Boyle, 27, in his sixth season in the league, entered the game with 13 catches and two touchdowns. While his stats weren't eye-popping, this is a huge loss for Baltimore. Tight ends are a huge part of the Ravens rushing and passing games.