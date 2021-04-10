Nick Bosa Looking Good in New Workout Video Six Months After ACL Tear
Nick Bosa was one of the many members of the San Francisco 49ers who went down with an injury of some type during the 2020 season. Bosa, unfortunately, got hit with the worst diagnosis of them all and tore his ACL in Week 2 against the New York Jets, just over six months ago.
Bosa entered the league in 2019 as an absolute monster and was the best pass-rusher on a dominant San Francisco defensive line that helped propel the team to a Super Bowl appearance. Seeing him go down in only Week 2 of his sophomore year sucked. So it is good news for all us sack artist enthusiasts to see Bosa moving well and looking good in a new workout video, courtesy of The Athletic's David Lombardi.
Bosa posted nine sacks, 25 QB hits, and an absurd 16 tackles for loss in his first NFL season. He was robbed of a follow-up performance, but it sure looks like he's raring to go and remind everyone just how good he is in 2021.
Of course, these workout videos often mean nothing in the grand scheme of it all. But it's encouraging to see the league's premier young sack artist moving smoothly with still a few months of rehab to go.