Nick Bosa's Flag Celebration Avenged Baker Mayfield's Ohio State Disrespect From 2017 By Stephen Douglas | Oct 07 2019

Baker Mayfield's signature win in college was Oklahoma's 31-16 win over Ohio State in Ohio Stadium in 2017. After the win, Mayfield took the Sooners' giant flag to midfield and planted it in the turf. Nick Bosa was on the opposite side of that result back in 2017. Tonight he got his revenge and celebrated accordingly.

the flag plant lmao pic.twitter.com/CTFrn0yWRc — nick (@nick_pants) October 8, 2019

The celebration capped a monster first half for Bosa who had a sack, three tackles (two tackles for a loss) and four quarterback hits. Mayfield was called for intentional grounding on this play and the half ended, but replay showed that Bosa should have gotten credit for another sack. The 49ers are up 21-3 at the half.

Here's video of Mayfield and the Sooners celebrating with the flag. Safe to say Bosa watched that a few times in the last week.