NHL Temporarily Cutting League Employee Pay By 25 Percent
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 24 2020
After the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils announced they'd be temporarily cutting employee pay by 20 percent in wake of coronavirus concerns, the NHL league office is going through similar provisions. Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports:
Across industries, workers and business are feeling the pinch of this once-in-a-century scenario. It's hard to sit here and gauge what the optimal thing that should be done is, whether that is furloughs or temporary cuts like this, and how the burdens should be proportioned between organizations and employees. If it does save ultimate job losses that's great, but it still seems like there must be a better way for billion dollar businesses to handle these fraught times.