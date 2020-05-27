Roundup: The NHL Has Its Plan to Return, Jimmy Fallon in Hot Water, SpaceX Launches Today
By Liam McKeone | May 27 2020
The NHL announced its blueprint to return when safe, the NBA should be taking notes... Jimmy Fallon is in hot water after old video of him in blackface for an SNL sketch... Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man... Elon Musk has a lot riding on Wednesday's SpaceX launch... White House stokes fight with Biden over masks... Judge who advised woman to 'close your legs' to avoid sexual assault permanently removed from bench... Facebook reportedly had evidence that its algorithms were dividing people, but top executives killed or weakened proposed solutions... Woman fired after calling police on black man in Central Park... You can now have more than 10,000 songs in your Spotify library, finally... Halsey somehow broke her ankle in dishwasher incident... Wacka Flocka announces he is dedicating his life to suicide prevention... Twitter labels Trump tweet misleading... WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trials over safety concerns for COVID-19 patients
