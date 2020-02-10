NHL Ice Girl Gallery Will Prepare You For Tonight's Three Stanley Cup Playoff Game 7's
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Stanley Cup Playoffs officially get crazy tonight with three Game 7’s. Rangers – Flyers, Wild – Avalanche and Kings – Sharks are all knotted at 3-3. Personally, the only team I’m rooting for tonight is the Minnesota Wild. The New York Rangers have never lost a Game 7 and according to our in-house statistician, neither have any of the NHL Ice Girls in the gallery above.
RELATED: Philadelphia Flyers Ice Girl Checked Out By Co-Worker While Cleaning Up Hats
RELATED: Dallas Stars Ice Girls Spending NHL Lockout Making Country Music Videos