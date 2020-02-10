NHL Goalie Cary Price Loses His Dogs, Twitter Comes to the Rescue
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price apparently had more to worry about on his plate than simply trying to figure out how to beat the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Late Sunday night Price tweeted out a desperate plea that his two dogs had gotten loose and gone missing.
The good citizens of Montreal answered his call. One TSN listener heard Price’s plea and found the two missing labs, returning them to Price. Hopefully Price rewarded the good Samaritan with some free tickets or maybe a signed stick.
The Canadiens host the Bruins Tuesday night at the Bell Centre with their series even at one game apiece.
