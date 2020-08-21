NHL Condemns Mike Milbury's Insensitive Comment About Women Being a Distraction
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 21 2020
The NHL released a statement today condemning comments made during a playoff game by NBC's Mike Milbury. In a brief statement the NHL said they contacted NBC about the incident and that "the comment did not reflect the NHL's values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all."
Near the end of Thursday's Islanders-Capitals game, Milbury suggested the NHL bubble was a perfect environment for hockey because there were "not even any women here to disrupt your concentration."
Milbury is the second sports commentator to find himself in hot water for something he said on a broadcast this week. A couple nights ago Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic and has since been fired. Milbury will probably not work any games tonight it's unlikely he returns at all this postseason now that the NHL has complained.