NFLPA Releases Statement Bashing Jaguars Over Player Grievances By Liam McKeone | Dec 16 2019 The NFLPA | Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

The NFL Players Association released a statement on Monday after successfully winning a player's grievance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The unnamed player was apparently fined $700,000 for missing appointments with a club trainer or physician over the offseason. But, per the CBA, teams cannot make these appointments mandatory over the offseason, and the fines issued were a violation of those rules.

They didn't stop there, though. The NFLPA revealed that of all grievances filed against teams over the last two years, more than 25 percent have been filed against the Jaguars.

NFLPA won an arbitration grievance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Said Jags tried requiring players to get all offseason medical treatment at team facility, which contravenes the CBA. “You as players may want to consider this when you have a chance to select your next club.” pic.twitter.com/S1eyqqw8cg — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 16, 2019

"You as players may want to consider this when selecting your next club," is as scalding as it's going to get in a public statement released by the Players Association. Perhaps not-so-coincidentally, Tom Coughlin took over the Jaguars' front office in 2016.

Things are going poorly for the Jags on the field. Now they have the NFLPA gunning for their head and impacting their standing with potential free agents. Not a great time for Jacksonville.