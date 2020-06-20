NFLPA Asks Players to Stop Working Out in Groups
By Liam McKeone | Jun 20 2020
Yesterday brought the news that several San Francisco 49ers players had tested positive for coronavirus while they worked out together in Tennessee. This comes just after multiple Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players also tested positive. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they had players and staff test positive this morning. As a result, the NFLPA sent out a letter asking players to work out individually and prevent further potential spread should they test positive.
Hard to argue with their recommendation. A widespread outbreak within a team would have devastating consequences for everyone.
But this only provides further pessimism that a season is feasible. Training camp is supposed to start in six weeks or so. A lot can change in that timeframe, but the biggest issues won't go away. How are they going to prevent outbreaks from happening when 22 guys have to be on the field hitting each other? No amount of social-distanced lockers are going to help with that.
There's plenty of time for the NFL to figure all this out, but the last week has once again impressed the urgency and scale of the problems they have to solve if they want football on come September.