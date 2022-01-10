NFL Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule
The schedule for the opening round of the NFL playoffs is set after a wild final day of football. What follows is the entire schedule for what the league is calling Super Wild Card Weekend. All listed times are ET.
NFL Wild Card Schedule 2022
Saturday, January 15
4:30 p.m. -- Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock, Universo)
8:15 p.m. -- New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)
Sunday, January 16
1:00 p.m. -- Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Fox, Fox Deportes)
4:30 p.m. -- San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)
8:15 p.m. -- Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)
Monday, January 17
8:15 p.m. -- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN 2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)