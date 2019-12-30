NFL Wild Card Round Point Spreads Are Out By Ryan Phillips | Dec 30 2019 Drew Brees celebrates as the New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers | Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The NFL's regular season is over and the schedule for the Wild Card round is set. Now we have our first look at point spreads for the the first round of the playoffs.

The odds are as follows:

NFL wild-card opening lines from @PointsBetUSA:



Texans -3 vs. Bills

Patriots -5.5 vs. Titans



Saints -6 vs. Vikings

Seahawks -1 at Eagles — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) December 30, 2019

So the Texans are favored by three at home over the Bills, while the Patriots are favored by 5.5 at home against the Texans. The Saints are big favorites (-6) at home over the Vikings, and the Seahawks will be road favorites at -1 over the Eagles.

If you're not a fan of the spreads above, here are what Caesars Palace is offering:

Lines from @CaesarsPalace @PercentBerg



HOU -3 (-120), 40

NE -5.5, 41.5

NO -7.5, 46

Phil -1, 45



Balt 2-1

KC 3-1

NO 5-1

GB 7-1

Sea 9-1

NE 18-1

Buff 35-1

Hou/Min 40-1

Phil 45-1

Ten 75-1 — David Bearman (@DB1sports) December 30, 2019

And here's what SuperBook is offering:

NFL Playoffs



Wild Card Round (updated)



Saturday, January 4, 2020



1:35 pm

Bills 41.5

Texans -3



5:15 pm

Titans 43.5

Patriots -5.5



Sunday, January 5, 2020



10:05 am

Vikings 46

Saints -8



1:40 pm

Seahawks -1

Eagles 45.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) December 30, 2019

NFL Super Bowl winner updated



Ravens 9/4

49ers 7/2

Saints 7/2

Chiefs 4/1

Packers 12/1

Patriots 14/1

Seahawks 20/1

Eagles 30/1

Vikings 30/1

Texans 40/1

Bills 50/1

Titans 60/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) December 30, 2019

Obviously the 49ers, Packers, Ravens and Chiefs will be relaxing at home during Wild Card weekend.