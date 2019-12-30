NFL Wild Card Round Point Spreads Are Out
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 30 2019
The NFL's regular season is over and the schedule for the Wild Card round is set. Now we have our first look at point spreads for the the first round of the playoffs.
The odds are as follows:
So the Texans are favored by three at home over the Bills, while the Patriots are favored by 5.5 at home against the Texans. The Saints are big favorites (-6) at home over the Vikings, and the Seahawks will be road favorites at -1 over the Eagles.
If you're not a fan of the spreads above, here are what Caesars Palace is offering:
And here's what SuperBook is offering:
Obviously the 49ers, Packers, Ravens and Chiefs will be relaxing at home during Wild Card weekend.