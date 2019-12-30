NFL Wild Card Playoff Schedule By Ryan Phillips | Dec 29 2019 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins. | Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL regular season is over and now it's playoff time. The schedule, announcers and point spreads are out for the Wild Card round of the postseason. Here's a look at the matchups and what the first weekend of the playoffs will look like.

Saturday, January 4

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sunday, January 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (1:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (4:40 p.m. ET, NBC)

The San Francisco 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have home-field throughout the playoffs. The 49ers and Green Bay Packers earned byes in the NFC. Meanwhile the Baltimore Ravens have home-field in the AFC, while the Kansas City Chiefs also earned a bye.

The Divisional Round will shape up like this:

Saturday, January 11

Philadelphia/Seattle/Minnesota at San Francisco 49ers (4:35 p.m. ET, NBC)

Houston/Buffalo/Tennessee at Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Saturday January 12

New England/Houston/Buffalo at Kansas City Chiefs (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at Green Bay Packers (6:40 p.m. ET, Fox)