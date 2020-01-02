NFL Picks For Wild Card Weekend By Liam McKeone | Jan 02 2020 Tom Brady | Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The regular season has concluded, and now we reach the best time of year for us sports fans: the NFL playoffs. Festivities kick off with Wild Card Weekend, where the Patriots will be seen for the first time in nearly a decade and five QBs will be looking for their first-ever playoff victory. Here are our staff picks for the NFL's opening slate of playoff games based on lines from Westgate Superbook.

Season Record: Stephen Douglas 90-75-4; Ryan Glasspiegel 91-72-4; Brian Giuffra 82-73-4; Ryan Phillips 85-80-4; Bobby Burack 80-84-4; Liam McKeone 73-93-4.

Bills at Texans (-2.5)

McKeone: Texans 28, Bills 24

Glasspiegel: Bills cover.

Giuffra: Texans 27, Bills 20

Phillips: Texans 24, Bills 21

Burack: Bills 28, Texans 24

Titans at Patriots (-5.5)

McKeone: Patriots 31, Titans 21

Glasspiegel: Pats cover

Giuffra: Patriots 35, Titans 15

Phillips: Patriots 28, Titans 17

Burack: Patriots 34, Titans 20

Vikings at Saints (-7.5)

McKeone: Saints 34, Vikings 30

Glasspiegel: Saints cover

Giuffra: Saints 29, Vikings 15

Phillips: Saints 41, Vikings 31

Burack: Saints 28, Vikings 24

Seahawks (-1.5) at Eagles

McKeone: Seahawks 27, Eagles 24

Glasspiegel: Eagles cover

Giuffra: Seahawks 30, Eagles 10

Phillips: Seahawks 24, Eagles 21

Burack: Eagles 27, Seahawks 20