NFL Picks For Wild Card Weekend
By Liam McKeone | Jan 02 2020
The regular season has concluded, and now we reach the best time of year for us sports fans: the NFL playoffs. Festivities kick off with Wild Card Weekend, where the Patriots will be seen for the first time in nearly a decade and five QBs will be looking for their first-ever playoff victory. Here are our staff picks for the NFL's opening slate of playoff games based on lines from Westgate Superbook.
Season Record: Stephen Douglas 90-75-4; Ryan Glasspiegel 91-72-4; Brian Giuffra 82-73-4; Ryan Phillips 85-80-4; Bobby Burack 80-84-4; Liam McKeone 73-93-4.
Bills at Texans (-2.5)
McKeone: Texans 28, Bills 24
Glasspiegel: Bills cover.
Giuffra: Texans 27, Bills 20
Phillips: Texans 24, Bills 21
Burack: Bills 28, Texans 24
Titans at Patriots (-5.5)
McKeone: Patriots 31, Titans 21
Glasspiegel: Pats cover
Giuffra: Patriots 35, Titans 15
Phillips: Patriots 28, Titans 17
Burack: Patriots 34, Titans 20
Vikings at Saints (-7.5)
McKeone: Saints 34, Vikings 30
Glasspiegel: Saints cover
Giuffra: Saints 29, Vikings 15
Phillips: Saints 41, Vikings 31
Burack: Saints 28, Vikings 24
Seahawks (-1.5) at Eagles
McKeone: Seahawks 27, Eagles 24
Glasspiegel: Eagles cover
Giuffra: Seahawks 30, Eagles 10
Phillips: Seahawks 24, Eagles 21
Burack: Eagles 27, Seahawks 20