NFL Won't Release More WFT Investigation Emails Despite Public Pressure
Despite loud calls for transparency after the Jon Gruden email leak, the NFL does not plan to release more information from the Washington Football Team investigation. It appears the public will never see the rest of the emails from the inquiry and that Gruden's will be all that were made public.
The Washington Post has the story:
The NFL does not plan to reopen its investigation into the Washington Football Team and does not intend to publicly release any written materials related to the investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday, despite calls for more transparency.
The league remained unwavering in those stances on Tuesday even as the NFL Players Association and others connected to the investigation sought access to more information about a trove of emails obtained by Wilkinson during her probe of the Washington team’s workplace.
Additionally, former WFT president Bruce Allen won't face any "immediate formal discipline" from the league but is not expected to ever be hired by another franchise. He has been out of the league since being fired by WFT owner Daniel Snyder in 2019.
The NFL fined Snyder $10 million after seeing the findings of Wilkinson's investigation but never publicly released details, other than saying the workplace culture was "toxic." More than 650,000 documents were reviewed and hundreds of witnesses interviewed during the 10-month investigation.
The NFLPA still plans to ask the league to provide it with emails from the investigation, but it seems like the NFL won't be going for that.
This might be a situation where public pressure could lead to change. If enough people demand the emails and documents from the investigation are released, they will be.