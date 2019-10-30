NFL Week 9: CBS TV Schedule and Announcers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 30 2019 E. Bakke/Getty Images

We're already at Week 9 in the NFL. By the time these games kick off, Halloween will be over and done with. Every NFL season moves fast, but this one seems especially so. As we do every week for CBS and FOX, here are the schedules and announcers for the slate of games this Sunday on CBS:

1:00 PM ET

Indianapolis @ Pittsburgh - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn

N.Y. Jets @ Miami - Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Tennessee @ Carolina - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins

4:25 PM ET

Cleveland @ Denver - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Jay Feely

Green Bay @ L.A. Chargers - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy WolfsonJ