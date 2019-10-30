The Big LeadThe Big Lead
NFL Week 9: CBS TV Schedule and Announcers

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 30 2019

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 17: Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg #77 of the Denver Broncos stops running back Earnest Byner #44 of the Cleveland Browns in the 1987 AFC Championship Game at Mile High Stadium on January 17, 1988 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 38-33. (Photo by E.L. Bakke/Getty Images)
E. Bakke/Getty Images

We're already at Week 9 in the NFL. By the time these games kick off, Halloween will be over and done with. Every NFL season moves fast, but this one seems especially so. As we do every week for CBS and FOX, here are the schedules and announcers for the slate of games this Sunday on CBS:

1:00 PM ET
Indianapolis @ Pittsburgh - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn 
N.Y. Jets @ Miami - Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Tennessee @ Carolina - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins

4:25 PM ET 
Cleveland @ Denver - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Jay Feely  
Green Bay @ L.A. Chargers - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy WolfsonJ