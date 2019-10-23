NFL Week 8 TV Schedule By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 23 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

(All Times ET)

(Byes: Baltimore, Dallas)

Thursday, October 24

Washington @ Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, October 27

Arizona @ New Orleans, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati vs. LA Rams (@ London), 1:00 p.m., CBS

Denver @ Indianapolis, 1:00 p.m., CBS

LA Chargers @ Chicago, 1:00 p.m., Fox

NY Giants @ Detroit, 1:00 p.m., Fox

NY Jets @ Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia @ Buffalo, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Seattle @ Atlanta, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay @ Tennessee, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Carolina @ San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cleveland @ New England, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Oaklanda @ Houston, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay @ Kansas City, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 28

Miami @ Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m., ESPN