NFL Week 8 TV Schedule
By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 23 2019
(All Times ET)
(Byes: Baltimore, Dallas)
Thursday, October 24
Washington @ Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network
Sunday, October 27
Arizona @ New Orleans, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati vs. LA Rams (@ London), 1:00 p.m., CBS
Denver @ Indianapolis, 1:00 p.m., CBS
LA Chargers @ Chicago, 1:00 p.m., Fox
NY Giants @ Detroit, 1:00 p.m., Fox
NY Jets @ Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia @ Buffalo, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Seattle @ Atlanta, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay @ Tennessee, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Carolina @ San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Cleveland @ New England, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Oaklanda @ Houston, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Green Bay @ Kansas City, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, October 28
Miami @ Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m., ESPN