NFL Week 8 TV Schedule

By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 23 2019

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons and Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks meet on the field after the Atlanta Falcons win at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

(All Times ET)
(Byes: Baltimore, Dallas)

Thursday, October 24
Washington @ Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, October 27
Arizona @ New Orleans, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati vs. LA Rams (@ London), 1:00 p.m., CBS
Denver @ Indianapolis, 1:00 p.m., CBS
LA Chargers @ Chicago, 1:00 p.m., Fox
NY Giants @ Detroit, 1:00 p.m., Fox
NY Jets @ Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia @ Buffalo, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Seattle @ Atlanta, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay @ Tennessee, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Carolina @ San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Cleveland @ New England, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Oaklanda @ Houston, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Green Bay @ Kansas City, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 28
Miami @ Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m., ESPN