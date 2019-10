NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions By Liam McKeone | Oct 23 2019 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

We're nearly at the halfway point of the NFL season. There have been some surprising risers and shocking fallers while the Patriots remain the lone constant in this cold world. Still, we persist, and will continue to make our picks.

Week 7 was a tough one for season-leader Ryan Glasspiegel, who went 2-8, but we got great weeks for Brian Giuffra and Stephen Douglas, who both went 7-3, and especially so for Ryan Phillips, who led the pack at 8-2. Here are our NFL picks and predictions for Week 8.

Season Records: Ryan Glasspiegel: 39-30; Bobby Burack: 36-33; Stephen Douglas: 36-33; Brian Giuffra: 35-34; Ryan Phillips 34-35; Liam McKeone 29-40

Redskins @ Vikings (-15.5)

Liam McKeone: Vikings 31, Redskins 13

Ryan Phillips: Vikings 35, Redskins 21

Glasspiegel: Vikings cover.

Burack: Vikings 31, Redskins 13

Broncos @ Colts (-6)

McKeone: Colts 24, Broncos 10

Phillips: Colts 28, Broncos 21

Glasspiegel: Colts cover.

Burack: Colts 27, Broncos 17

Chargers @ Bears (-4)

McKeone: Bears 24, Chargers 23

Phillips: Bears 31, Chargers 28

Glasspiegel: Chargers cover.

Burack: Chargers 24, Bears 20

Giants @ Lions (-6.5)

McKeone: Lions 31, Giants 24

Phillips: Lions 28, Giants 14

Glasspiegel: Lions cover.

Burack: Giants 31, Lions 24

Eagles @ Bills (-1.5)

McKeone: Bills 23, Eagles 17

Phillips: Eagles 28, Bills 24

Glasspiegel: Bills cover.

Burack: Eagles 28, Bills 17

Panthers @ 49ers (-5.5)

McKeone: 49ers 33, Panthers 28

Phillips: 49ers 34, Panthers 24

Glasspiegel: Panthers cover.

Burack: Panthers 31, 49ers 14

Browns @ Patriots (-12.5)

McKeone: Patriots 37, Browns 13

Phillips: Patriots 35, Browns 14

Glasspiegel: Pats cover.

Burack: Patriots 35, Browns 14

Raiders @ Texans (-6.5)

McKeone: Texans 34, Raiders 27

Phillips: Texans 28, Raiders 21

Glasspiegel: Raiders cover.

Burack: Texans 27, Raiders 21

Packers @ Chiefs (+4.5)

McKeone: Packers 30, Chiefs 17

Phillips: Packers 31, Chiefs 24

Glasspiegel: Packers cover.

Burack: Packers 38, Chiefs 10

Dolphins @ Steelers (-14.5)

McKeone: Steelers 20, Dolphins 10

Phillips: Steelers 24, Dolphins 13

Glasspiegel: Dolphins cover.

Burack: Steelers 17, Dolphins 13