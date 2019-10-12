NFL Week 7 TV Schedule
By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 14 2019
(All Times ET)
(Byes: Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay)
Thursday, October 17
Kansas City @ Denver, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network
Sunday, October 20
Arizona @ NY Giants, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Houston @ Indianapolis. 1:00 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville @ Cincinnati, 1:00 p.m., CBS
LA Rams @ Atlanta, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Miami @ Buffalo, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Minnesota @ Detroit, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Oakland @ Green Bay, 1:00 p.m., CBS
San Francisco @ Washington, 1:00 p.m., Fox
LA Chargers @ Tennessee, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Baltimore @ Seattle, 4:25 p.m., Fox
New Orleans @ Chicago, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia @ Dallas, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, October 21
New England @ NY Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN