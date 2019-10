NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions By The Big Lead | Oct 16 2019 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Week 7 of the NFL season is already here. The Big Lead picks were pretty mediocre last week. Bobby Burack, Liam McKeone, Ryan Phillips, and Stephen Douglas all went 4-5. Ryan Glasspiegel and Brian Giuffra trailed with a 3-6 record.

Season Record: Ryan Glasspiegel: 37-22; Bobby Burack: 31-28; 29-30; Stephen Douglas; Brian Giuffra: 28-31; Ryan Phillips: 26-33; Liam McKeone: 25-34.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Broncos

Bobby Burack: Broncos 24, Chiefs 20

Liam McKeone: Chiefs 24, Broncos 14

Ryan Glasspiegel: Broncos cover.

Douglas: Chiefs cover

Phillips: Chiefs 28, Broncos 17

Rams (-3.0) at Falcons

Burack: Rams 28, Falcons 20

McKeone: Falcons 34, Rams 31

Ryan Glasspiegel: Rams Cover.

Douglas: Rams cover

Phillips: Rams 38, Falcons 21

Dolphins at Bills (-17)

Burack: Dolphins 17, Bills 13

McKeone: Bills 20, Dolphins 9

Ryan Glasspiegel: Bills cover.

Douglas: Bills don't cover

Phillips: Bills 24, Dolphins 21

Vikings (-1.5) at Lions

Burack: Vikings 31, Lions 21

McKeone: Lions 23, Vikings 20

Ryan Glasspiegel: Lions cover.

Douglas: Lions cover

Phillips: Vikings 28, Lions 21

Raiders at Packers (-6.0)

Burack: Packers 30, Raiders 24

McKeone: Packers 34, Raiders 20

Ryan Glasspiegel: Raiders cover.

Douglas: Packers cover

Phillips: Packers 31, Raiders 21

Texans at Colts (-1.5)

Burack: Colts 24, Texans 21

McKeone: Colts 27, Texans 24

Ryan Glasspiegel: Texans cover.

Douglas: Texans win

Phillips: Texans 28, Colts 24

Saints at Bears (-3)

Burack: Bears 20, Saints 17

McKeone: Bears 20, Saints 10

Ryan Glasspiegel: Bears cover.

Douglas: Saints win

Phillips: Saints 27, Bears 24

Ravens at Seahawks (-3.5)

Burack: Ravens 28, Seahawks 23

McKeone: Seahawks 31, Ravens 27

Ryan Glasspiegel: Ravens cover.

Douglas: Seahawks cover

Phillips: Seahawks 34, Ravens 28

Eagles at Cowboys (-2.5)

Burack: Cowboys 27, Eagles 21

McKeone: Eagles 34, Cowboys 30

Ryan Glasspiegel: Eagles cover.

Douglas: Eagles win

Phillips: Eagles 34, Cowboys 28

Patriots (-10) at Jets

Burack: Patriots 38, Jets 20

McKeone: Patriots 27, Jets 20

Ryan Glasspiegel: Jets cover.

Douglas: Patriots cover

Phillips: Patriots 38, Jets 21