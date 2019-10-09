NFL Week 6 CBS TV Schedule and Announcers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 09 2019 Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

NFL Week 6 is already upon us! Before we know it, it will be Thanksgiving and then Christmas and then the Super Bowl, and then this will all be over forever until September. Sorry for the depressing introduction but you know it's true. Anyways, as we do every week with CBS and FOX, here is the lineup for the former as far as schedule and announcers are concerned:

1:00 PM ET

Cincinnati @ Baltimore - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Jay Feely

Houston @ Kansas City - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

New Orleans @ Jacksonville - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins

4:25 PM ET

Dallas @ NY Jets - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson

Tennessee @ Denver - Andrew Catalon/James Lofton/John Schriffe