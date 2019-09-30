NFL Week 5 Schedule By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 30 2019 Warren Little/Getty Images

(All Times ET)

(Byes: Detroit, Miami)

Thursday, October 3

LA Rams @ Seattle, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, October 6

Arizona @ Cincinnati, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Atlanta @ Houston, 1:00 p.m. Fox

Baltimore @ Pittsburgh, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Buffalo @ Tennessee, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Chicago vs. Oakland (@ London), 1:00 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville @ Carolina, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Minnesota @ NY Giants, 1:00 p.m., Fox

New England @ Washington, 1:00 p.m., CBS

NY Jets @ Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Denver @ LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Green Bay @ Dallas, 4;25 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis @ Kansas City, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 7

Cleveland @ San Francisco, 8:15 p.m., ESPN