NFL Week 5 Schedule
By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 30 2019
(All Times ET)
(Byes: Detroit, Miami)
Thursday, October 3
LA Rams @ Seattle, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network
Sunday, October 6
Arizona @ Cincinnati, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Atlanta @ Houston, 1:00 p.m. Fox
Baltimore @ Pittsburgh, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Buffalo @ Tennessee, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Chicago vs. Oakland (@ London), 1:00 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville @ Carolina, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Minnesota @ NY Giants, 1:00 p.m., Fox
New England @ Washington, 1:00 p.m., CBS
NY Jets @ Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Denver @ LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Green Bay @ Dallas, 4;25 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis @ Kansas City, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, October 7
Cleveland @ San Francisco, 8:15 p.m., ESPN