The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

NFL Week 5 Schedule

By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 30 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders in action during the NFL International Series game between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on October 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Warren Little/Getty Images

(All Times ET)
(Byes: Detroit, Miami)

Thursday, October 3
LA Rams @ Seattle, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, October 6
Arizona @ Cincinnati, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Atlanta @ Houston, 1:00 p.m. Fox
Baltimore @ Pittsburgh, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Buffalo @ Tennessee, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Chicago vs. Oakland (@ London), 1:00 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville @ Carolina, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Minnesota @ NY Giants, 1:00 p.m., Fox
New England @ Washington, 1:00 p.m., CBS
NY Jets @ Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Denver @ LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Green Bay @ Dallas, 4;25 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis @ Kansas City, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 7
Cleveland @ San Francisco, 8:15 p.m., ESPN