NFL Week 2: Who is Playing on Monday Night Football?
The second week of the 2023 NFL season has kicked off and with nearly two full weeks of action finished, it's time to turn our attention to Monday Night Football. And, luckily for viewers, there are two games to choose from this week.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football?
There are two matchups this week and both should be interesting. At 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints, while at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns. Two divisional matchups between teams trying to turn things around this season.
The Saints enter their matchup with Carolina 1-0, after winning a tight Week 1 contest with the Tennessee Titans. Derek Carr threw for 305 yards and a touchdown in his debut for New Orleans as his team won 16-15.
The Panthers (0-1) are deep in a rebuild and lost to the Atlanta Falcons 24-10 in Week 1. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled in his NFL debut, throwing for 146 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He'll try to right the ship this week.
The Browns (1-0) and Steelers (0-1) had very different opening weeks. Cleveland hammered the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3 despite quarterback Deshaun Watson not looking great. Still, the Browns rushed for 206 yards and Watson did what he needed to do to get the win.
Meanwhile, the Steelers got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers 30-7 and looked really bad in the process. Quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 31-of-46 passes for 232 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. That's a woeful yards per attempt of 5.0. He'll have to be much better this week to beat the Browns and avoid an 0-2 start.