NFL Week 2 CBS Broadcast Schedule
By Liam McKeone | Sep 15 2020
Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books. It was a fun one. Next week should be just as enjoyable, with a lot of marquee matchups to enjoy and plenty of primetime action to consume.
CBS released their slate of announcers for Week 2 of the NFL season today. Tony Romo and Jim Nantz will be calling the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game, which is an interesting decision when you have the Houston Texans hosting the Baltimore Ravens in the same timeslot. Here's the full schedule for CBS' announcing teams for Week 2.
NFL Week 2 Announcers 2020
1 p.m. ET
New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washbrurn
Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennssee Titans
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, AJ Ross
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Tony Romo Broadcast Schedule
4:25 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins