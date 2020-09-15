The Big Lead
NFL Week 2 CBS Broadcast Schedule

By Liam McKeone | Sep 15 2020

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books. It was a fun one. Next week should be just as enjoyable, with a lot of marquee matchups to enjoy and plenty of primetime action to consume.

CBS released their slate of announcers for Week 2 of the NFL season today. Tony Romo and Jim Nantz will be calling the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game, which is an interesting decision when you have the Houston Texans hosting the Baltimore Ravens in the same timeslot. Here's the full schedule for CBS' announcing teams for Week 2.

NFL Week 2 Announcers 2020

1 p.m. ET

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washbrurn

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennssee Titans

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, AJ Ross

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Tony Romo Broadcast Schedule

4:25 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins