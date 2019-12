NFL Picks and Predictions for Week 16 By Liam McKeone | Dec 17 2019 Kirk Cousins at the line | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Week 16 contains some big divisional games. Patriots-Bills will be a war, the Cowboys and Eagles are playing for the NFC East title, and Packers-Vikings could completely flip the playoff picture. Here are picks from The Big Lead staff for Week 16 based on lines from the Westgate Superbook on Wednesday.

Season Record: Stephen Douglas 81-65-3; Ryan Glasspiegel 79-65-3; Brian Giuffra 74-62-3; Ryan Phillips 76-70-3; Bobby Burack 74-71-3; Liam McKeone 65-82-3.

Texans at Buccaneers (Pick 'Em)

McKeone: Texans 34, Buccaneers 31

Douglas: Texans

Burack: Buccaneers 21, Texans 17

Glasspiegel: Texans cover

Phillips: Texans 31, Buccaneers 28

Giuffra: Texans 30, Bucs 27

Bills at Patriots (-7)

McKeone: Patriots 21, Bills 17

Douglas: Bills win

Burack: Patriots 28, Bills 20

Glasspiegel: Bills cover

Phillips: Patriots 27, Bills 24

Giuffra: Patriots 28, Bills 20

Rams at 49ers (-6.5)

McKeone: 49ers 37, Rams 20

Douglas: 49ers cover

Burack: 49ers 34, Rams 20

Glasspiegel: 49ers cover

Phillips: 49ers 34, Rams 27

Giuffra: 49ers 31, Rams 27

Ravens at Browns (+8)

McKeone: Ravens 33, Browns 21

Douglas: Ravens cover

Burack: Browns 27, Ravens 21

Glasspiegel: Ravens cover

Phillips: Ravens 38, Browns 24

Giuffra: Ravens 35, Browns 30

Saints at Titans (+2)

McKeone: Saints 30, Titans 20

Douglas: Saints cover

Burack: Titans 27, Saints 23

Glasspiegel: Saints cover

Phillips: Saints 31, Titans 27

Giuffra: Saints 32, Titans 20

Steelers at Jets (+3)

McKeone: Steelers 23, Jets 17

Douglas: Jets win

Burack: Steelers 24, Jets 20

Glasspiegel: Jets cover

Phillips: Jets 24, Steelers 20

Giuffra: Steelers 21, Jets 17

Cowboys at Eagles (+2.5)

McKeone: Cowboys 27, Eagles 20

Douglas: Cowboys cover

Burack: Eagles 28, Cowboys 21

Glasspiegel: Eagles cover

Phillips: Cowboys 27, Eagles 24

Giuffra: Cowboys 27, Eagles 24

Cardinals at Seahawks (-9)

McKeone: Seahawks 33, Cardinals 27

Douglas: Seahawks win, but don't cover

Burack: Seahawks 26, Cardinals 23

Glasspiegel: Cardinals cover

Phillips: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Giuffra: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 22

Chiefs at Bears (+4)

McKeone: Chiefs 27, Bears 17

Douglas: Chiefs cover

Burack: Bears 27, Chiefs 21

Glasspiegel: Bears cover

Phillips: Chiefs 35, Bears 28

Giuffra: Chiefs 33, Bears 20

Packers at Vikings (-4.5)

McKeone: Packers 31, Vikings 30

Douglas: Vikings cover

Burack: Vikings 31, Packers 20

Glasspiegel: Packers cover

Phillips: Vikings 30, Packers 24

Giuffra: Vikings 28, Packers 24