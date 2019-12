NFL Picks and Predictions for Week 15 By Brian Giuffra | Dec 11 2019 Mitch Trubisky celebrates a touchdown. | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Bears and the Packers highlight a lackluster Week 14 schedule, but like any good bettor knows, bad games can sometimes lead to big paydays. Here are picks from The Big Lead staff for Week 14 based on lines from the Westgate Superbook on Wednesday.

Season Record: Stephen Douglas 76-61-2; Ryan Glasspiegel 74-63-2; Brian Giuffra 69-58-2; Ryan Phillips 72-65-2; Bobby Burack 68-68-2; Liam McKeone 58-80-2.

Jets at Ravens (-14.5)

Giuffra: Ravens 30, Jets 15

McKeone: Ravens 31, Jets 17

Burack: Ravens 24, Jets 14

Glasspiegel: Ravens cover

Phillips: Ravens 34, Jets 21

Eagles (-4.5) at Redskins

Giuffra: Eagles 27, Redskins 15

McKeone: Eagles 20, Redskins 13

Burack: Eagles 24, Redskins 14

Glasspiegel: Eagles cover

Phillips: Eagles 28, Redskins 20

Bears at Packers (-4.5)

Giuffra: Packers 28, Bears 24

McKeone: Packers 30, Bears 24

Burack: Packers 28, Bears 21

Glasspiegel: Bears cover

Phillips: Packers 27, Bears 24

Patriots (-9.5) at Bengals

Giuffra: Patriots 35, Bengals 10

McKeone: Patriots 28, Bengals 10

Burack: Patriots 34, Bengals 13

Glasspiegel: Pats cover

Phillips: Patriots 31, Bengals 13

Seahawks (-6) at Panthers

Giuffra: Seahawks 27, Panthers 25

McKeone: Seahawks 34, Panthers 20

Burack: Seahawks 24, Panthers 21

Glasspiegel: Seahawks cover

Broncos at Chiefs (-9.5)

Giuffra: Chiefs 28, Broncos 21

McKeone: Chiefs 38, Broncos 17

Burack: Broncos 28, Chiefs 24

Glasspiegel: Broncos cover

Phillips: Chiefs 31, Broncos 24

Bills at Steelers (-2.5)

Giuffra: Bills 22, Steelers 20

McKeone: Bills 20, Steelers 17

Burack: Bills 23, Steelers 17

Glasspiegel: Bills cover

Phillips: Bills 24, Steelers 21

Rams (-1) at Cowboys

Giuffra: Rams 30, Cowboys 27

McKeone: Cowboys 28, Rams 27

Burack: Cowboys 28, Rams 23

Glasspiegel: Rams cover

Phillips: Rams 34, Cowboys 31

Vikings (-2.5) at Chargers

Giuffra: Vikings 28, Chargers 24

McKeone: Vikings 31, Chargers 24

Burack: Vikings 30, Chargers 27

Glasspiegel: Vikings cover

Phillips: Vikings 27, Chargers 24

Colts at Saints (-9)

Giuffra: Saints 30, Colts 15

McKeone: Saints 34, Colts 28

Burack: Colts 24, Saints 20

Glasspiegel: Saints cover

Phillips: Saints 38, Colts 24