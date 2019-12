NFL Week 14 Picks and Predictions Against the Spread By The Big Lead | Dec 04 2019 Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offensive line. | Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NFL Week 14 schedule features several matchups critical to the playoffs, highlighted by Ravens at Bills and 49ers at Saints. The Big Lead squad remained hot in Week 13, with Giuffra, Phillips and Glasspiegel going 8-2 and Douglas going 7-3. Here's who we like in Week 14 with lines coming from Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.

Season Record: Stephen Douglas 72-56-1; Brian Giuffra 66-52-1; Ryan Phillips 69-59-1; Ryan Glasspiegel 69-59-1; Bobby Burack 64-63-1; Liam McKeone 55-73-1.

Cowboys (-3) at Bears

Giuffra: Cowboys 27, Bears 25

McKeone: Cowboys 20, Bears 14

Phillips: Cowboys 31, Bears 24

Burack: Cowboys 34, Bears 20

Douglas: Bears win

Glasspiegel: Bears cover.

Broncos at Texans (-9.5)

Giuffra: Texans 28, Broncos 21

McKeone: Texans 34, Broncos 21

Phillips: Texans 31, Broncos 21

Burack: Broncos 27, Texans 21

Douglas: Texans cover

Glasspiegel: Broncos cover.

Ravens (-5.5) at Bills

Giuffra: Ravens 30, Bills 27

McKeone: Ravens 24, Bills 21

Phillips: Ravens 31, Bills 28

Burack: Bills 24, Ravens 17

Glasspiegel: Ravens cover

Douglas: Ravens cover

49ers at Saints (-3)

Giuffra: Saints 27, 49ers 21

McKeone: Saints 34, 49ers 30

Phillips: Saints 24, 49ers 17

Burack: 49ers 28, Saints 20

Douglas: Saints cover

Glasspiegel: 49ers cover

Chiefs at Patriots (-3)

Giuffra: Chiefs 30, Patriots 28

McKeone: Patriots 30, Chiefs 27

Phillips: Patriots 24, Chiefs 23

Burack: Patriots 38, Chiefs 23

Douglas: Chiefs win

Glasspiegel: Patriots cover

Colts at Bucs (-3)

Giuffra: Colts 27, Bucs 20

McKeone: Bucs 37, Colts 28

Phillips: Colts 34, Bucs 24

Burack: Colts 27, Bucs 20

Douglas: Bucs cover

Glasspiegel: Colts cover

Steelers (-3) at Cardinals

Giuffra: Steelers 21, Cardinals 19

McKeone: Steelers 24, Cardinals 22

Phillips: Steelers 27, Cardinals 21

Burack: Cardinals 23, Steelers 17

Douglas: Steelers cover

Glasspiegel: Cardinals cover

Titans (-2) at Raiders

Giuffra: Raiders 27, Titans 26

McKeone: Titans 28, Raiders 23

Phillips: Titans 28, Raiders 27

Burack: Titans 28, Raiders 24

Douglas: Raiders win

Glasspiegel: Titans cover

Seahawks (-1) at Rams

Giuffra: Seahawks 30, Rams 27

McKeone: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Phillips: Seahawks 37, Rams 24

Burack: Rams 30, Seahawks 24

Douglas: Seahawks cover

Glasspiegel: Seahawks cover

Giants at Eagles (-8.5)

Giuffra: Eagles 31, Giants 17

McKeone: Eagles 24, Giants 17

Phillips: Eagles 24, Giants 10

Burack, Eagles 26, Giants 13

Douglas: Eagles cover

Glasspiegel: Eagles cover