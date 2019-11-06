NFL Week 10: CBS Schedule and Announcers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 06 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL season continues marching on at breakneck speed, as is tradition. As we do every week with FOX and CBS, here is the NFL game broadcast and announcer schedule for CBS this Sunday:

1:00 PM ET

Detroit @ Chicago - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn

Buffalo @ Cleveland - Andrew Catalon/James Lofton/Amanda Balionis

Baltimore @ Cincinnati - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Jay Feely

Kansas City @ Tennessee - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson

4:00 PM, ET

Miami @ Indianapolis - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins