NFL Week 10: CBS Schedule and Announcers

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 06 2019

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL season continues marching on at breakneck speed, as is tradition. As we do every week with FOX and CBS, here is the NFL game broadcast and announcer schedule for CBS this Sunday:

1:00 PM ET

Detroit @ Chicago - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn 
Buffalo @ Cleveland - Andrew Catalon/James Lofton/Amanda Balionis 
Baltimore @ Cincinnati - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Jay Feely 
Kansas City @ Tennessee - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson 

4:00 PM, ET 

Miami @ Indianapolis - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins