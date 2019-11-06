NFL Week 10: CBS Schedule and Announcers
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 06 2019
The NFL season continues marching on at breakneck speed, as is tradition. As we do every week with FOX and CBS, here is the NFL game broadcast and announcer schedule for CBS this Sunday:
1:00 PM ET
Detroit @ Chicago - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn
Buffalo @ Cleveland - Andrew Catalon/James Lofton/Amanda Balionis
Baltimore @ Cincinnati - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Jay Feely
Kansas City @ Tennessee - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson
4:00 PM, ET
Miami @ Indianapolis - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins