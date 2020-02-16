NFLPA Wants Delay On 17-Game Season
By William Pitts | Feb 16 2020
Roger Goodell and the NFL are pushing for a 17-game NFL season, and the overwhelming sense is that it will come as part of the NFL's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is still being hashed out between the league and the NFL Players' Association (NFLPA). However, according to NFL insider Mike Florio, not all players are on board with the 17-game season, and some are hoping to get it delayed to 2022 or 2023.
"Roughly 70" players, according to Florio, are under contract through the 2023 season, and the addition of an extra game to the schedule would lead to complications as to how to compensate those players for the extra work. In exchange for the extended regular season, the NFL is expected to offer concessions such as a shortened preseason, as well as fewer mandatory preseason activities.
The current CBA expires at the end of the 2020 season.