Week 6 NFL TV Schedule By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 07 2019 Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

(All Times ET)

Byes: Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland

Thursday, October 10

NY Giants @ New England, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, October 13

Carolina vs. Tampa Bay (@ London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Cincinnati @ Baltimore, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Houston @ Kansas City, 1:00 p.m., CBS

New Orleans @ Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia @ Minnesota, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Seattle @ Cleveland, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Washington @ Miami, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Atlanta @ Arizona, 4:05 p.m., Fox

San Francisco @ LA Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Dallas @ NY Jets, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Tennessee @ Denver, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh @ LA Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 14

Detroit @ Green Bay, 8:15 p.m., ESPN