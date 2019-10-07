Week 6 NFL TV Schedule
By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 07 2019
(All Times ET)
Byes: Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland
Thursday, October 10
NY Giants @ New England, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network
Sunday, October 13
Carolina vs. Tampa Bay (@ London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Cincinnati @ Baltimore, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Houston @ Kansas City, 1:00 p.m., CBS
New Orleans @ Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia @ Minnesota, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Seattle @ Cleveland, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Washington @ Miami, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Atlanta @ Arizona, 4:05 p.m., Fox
San Francisco @ LA Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Dallas @ NY Jets, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Tennessee @ Denver, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh @ LA Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, October 14
Detroit @ Green Bay, 8:15 p.m., ESPN