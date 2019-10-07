The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Week 6 NFL TV Schedule

By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 07 2019

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 28: Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shake hands after the Packers defeated the Lions 30-20 during the NFL game at Lambeau Field on December 28, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

(All Times ET)

Byes: Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland

Thursday, October 10
NY Giants @ New England, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, October 13
Carolina vs. Tampa Bay (@ London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Cincinnati @ Baltimore, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Houston @ Kansas City, 1:00 p.m., CBS
New Orleans @ Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia @ Minnesota, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Seattle @ Cleveland, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Washington @ Miami, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Atlanta @ Arizona, 4:05 p.m., Fox
San Francisco @ LA Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Dallas @ NY Jets, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Tennessee @ Denver, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh @ LA Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 14
Detroit @ Green Bay, 8:15 p.m., ESPN