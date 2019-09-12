NFL TV Schedule for Week 2
By The Big Lead | Sep 12 2019
The NFL featured plenty of surprises and upsets in Week 1, and we can expect much of the same heading into Week 2. There are premier matchups between bitter rivals in the NFC North and East, as well as a few projected playoff teams (Steelers, Browns) trying desperately to avoid an 0-2 start. Who will come out on top? Only one way to find out. Watch. Here’s the NFL TV schedule for Week 2.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: 8:20 p.m., NFLN
Sunday, Sept. 15
Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m., FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m., FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: 1:00 p.m., FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Buffalo Bills at New York Giants: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1:00 p.m., FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: 1:00 p.m., FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m., FOX
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons: 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 16
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets: 8:15 p.m., ESPN