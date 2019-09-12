NFL TV Schedule for Week 2 By The Big Lead | Sep 12 2019

The NFL featured plenty of surprises and upsets in Week 1, and we can expect much of the same heading into Week 2. There are premier matchups between bitter rivals in the NFC North and East, as well as a few projected playoff teams (Steelers, Browns) trying desperately to avoid an 0-2 start. Who will come out on top? Only one way to find out. Watch. Here’s the NFL TV schedule for Week 2.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: 8:20 p.m., NFLN

Sunday, Sept. 15

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m., FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m., FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: 1:00 p.m., FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1:00 p.m., FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: 1:00 p.m., FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m., FOX

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons: 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets: 8:15 p.m., ESPN