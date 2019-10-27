The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Biggest NFL Trade Rumors Ahead of the Deadline

By Bobby Burack | Oct 27 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 20: Patrick Peterson #21 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

It's been a busy year for NFL trades thus far and it isn't over yet. The 2019 NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29. Rumors have been swirling all weekend, and here at The Big Lead, we will updating you with the latest from now until the deadline hits.

Here is what we know right now:

The Cardinals are receiving offers for Patrick Peterson.

The Cleveland Browns are seeking help on the offensive line.

The Rams are open to dealing Aqib Talib.

Teams are calling Houston about DeAndre Hopkins.

The Bengals will not be trading away A.J. Green.

Darius Slay is a name to watch before Tuesday.

The market for Melvin Gordon is heating up.

Kenyan Drake trade in the works?

*This post is updating.