NFL Championship Round Broadcast Schedule
By The Big Lead | Jan 21, 2021, 4:17 PM EST
The championship round of the 2020 NFL playoffs has arrived, folks. It's shaping up to be a good one. At Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in one corner taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. South of Green Bay, the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills and the human whirlwind of arm strength and unpredictability that is Josh Allen.
Patrick Mahomes' status is still unclear, but he's been practicing all week. If all goes well, the defending Super Bowl champs will have their star quarterback ready to go.
Here's who will be calling each game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 3:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
NFC Championship Announcers
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Sideline Reporters: Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Rules Analyst: Mike Pereira
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)
AFC Championship Announcers
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Sideline Reporters: Evan Washburn, Tracy Wolfson
Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore
Special Teams Analyst: Jay Feely