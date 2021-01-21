The Big Lead
NFL Championship Round Broadcast Schedule

By The Big Lead | Jan 21, 2021, 4:17 PM EST

Aaron Rodgers | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The championship round of the 2020 NFL playoffs has arrived, folks. It's shaping up to be a good one. At Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in one corner taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. South of Green Bay, the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills and the human whirlwind of arm strength and unpredictability that is Josh Allen.

Patrick Mahomes' status is still unclear, but he's been practicing all week. If all goes well, the defending Super Bowl champs will have their star quarterback ready to go.

Here's who will be calling each game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 3:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

NFC Championship Announcers

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporters: Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Rules Analyst: Mike Pereira

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

AFC Championship Announcers

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Sideline Reporters: Evan Washburn, Tracy Wolfson

Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore

Special Teams Analyst: Jay Feely