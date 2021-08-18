This NFL Taunting Stuff Seems Even More Losery When John Mara Explains it
The NFL announced last week that taunting would be a point of emphasis for officials this season. Pat McAfee, among many others, immediately sounded off on this news because it sounded really stupid. During a preseason game over the weekend, it was quickly proven to be really stupid when Colts running back Benny LeMay drew a really stupid flag for taunting.
Yesterday, New York Giants owner John Mara, a member of the competition committee, explained the reasoning behind this incredibly lame shit. In a wild turn of events that everyone probably saw coming, he made it sound even more losery.
"We get kind of sick and tired of the talking that does go on from time to time on the field. We try to balance the sportsmanship with allowing the players to have fun and there's always a fine line. But none of us like to see that. It's just a question of whether you can have rules that can be enforced without taking the fun out of the game too, but no one wants to see a player taunting another player."
This is so stupid. There's really no other way to say it. Remember Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu in the Super Bowl? This is a part of the game. It's genuine emotion. To further police trash talk and taunting is to continue to remove the human element from sports, something the ruling class seems intent on. I can't be the only one who can't wait to see the Giants blow a game because of a bad taunting call.