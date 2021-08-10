Pat McAfee Is Furious About NFL's Decision to Strictly Enforce Taunting Rules
The NFL will strictly enforce taunting this season as a point of emphasis for officials. That decision, reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and others, does not sit well with Pat McAfee.
McAfee took to the air on Tuesday and blasted the decision, claiming that in the competitive world, some taunting is good for the game.
Here's what he had to say:
The big problem with this is that being a "point of emphasis" means taunting penalties will be thrown around far too much. Officials will be looking at every action by a player far too closely and genuine, in-the-moment celebrating could be mistaken for a taunt. It will wind up happening at some point and a 15-yard penalty could wind up being costly to the offending player's team.
McAfee is correct that if someone is flipping another player off, punish them. But celebrating a touchdown or talking a little trash is a part of the game.
The NFL needs to get over its obsession with celebrations and taunting. The league has always been far too strict and it's time to leave that attitude in the past.