NFL Suspensions Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us. Not for all of us, though. Some players won't be suiting up today due to suspension for any number of reasons. This article is for you to know exactly who did wrong and how much time they'll miss, specifically if they're out for Week 2.

This early in the year, there aren't many. But there are some. Will Fuller is off this list after his suspension for PEDs from 2020 stretched into the 2021 season, but he's inactive for this week due to a personal issue. Otherwise, here are all the players who will miss Week 2 due to suspension.

A.J. Bouye, Carolina Panthers

La'El Collins, Dallas Cowboys

Jace Sternberger, Green Bay Packers

Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints

David Onyemata, New Orleans Saints

Jordan Willis, San Francisco 49ers

Nevin Lawson, Las Vegas Raiders

Davion Davis, Chicago Bears

Mario Edwards, Chicago Bears

