NFL Suspensions Week 2
Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us. Not for all of us, though. Some players won't be suiting up today due to suspension for any number of reasons. This article is for you to know exactly who did wrong and how much time they'll miss, specifically if they're out for Week 2.
This early in the year, there aren't many. But there are some. Will Fuller is off this list after his suspension for PEDs from 2020 stretched into the 2021 season, but he's inactive for this week due to a personal issue. Otherwise, here are all the players who will miss Week 2 due to suspension.
NFL Suspended Week 2
A.J. Bouye, Carolina Panthers
La'El Collins, Dallas Cowboys
Jace Sternberger, Green Bay Packers
Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints
David Onyemata, New Orleans Saints
Jordan Willis, San Francisco 49ers
Nevin Lawson, Las Vegas Raiders
Davion Davis, Chicago Bears
Mario Edwards, Chicago Bears