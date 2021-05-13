Sunday Night Football Schedule 2021
The full 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, May 12. There are lots of matchups worth getting excited about. Especially with four months to go before any kickoff.
It should be a fun season. NBC once again has sole ownership of Sunday Night Football and as such have a lot of the better regular-season matchups ready to go. These are not set 100 percent in stone, as the latest TV contracts allow for more freedom for networks to flex matchups in and out of the primetime slots to make the games more meaningful and enjoyable for viewers.
With all that said, here's a full list of all the Sunday Night Football games that will take place (for now) during the 2021 NFL season. All games are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check out the full Monday Night Football schedule here.