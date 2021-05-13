The Big Lead
Latest NFL Leads

Sunday Night Football Schedule 2021

The Big Lead
May 13, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT
Sunday Night Football
Sunday Night Football | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
facebooktwitter

The full 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, May 12. There are lots of matchups worth getting excited about. Especially with four months to go before any kickoff.

It should be a fun season. NBC once again has sole ownership of Sunday Night Football and as such have a lot of the better regular-season matchups ready to go. These are not set 100 percent in stone, as the latest TV contracts allow for more freedom for networks to flex matchups in and out of the primetime slots to make the games more meaningful and enjoyable for viewers.

With all that said, here's a full list of all the Sunday Night Football games that will take place (for now) during the 2021 NFL season. All games are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check out the full Monday Night Football schedule here.

Sunday Night Football Schedule NFL 2021

Week 1: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams

Related Articles

Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 3: Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots

NFL NBC Schedule

Week 5: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6: Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7: Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings

NBC Football Schedule 2021

Week 9: Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 10: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12: Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

SNF Schedule NFL

Week 13: San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 14: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16: Washington Football Team @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

facebooktwitter