NFL 'Streakers' in London Are Much More Civilized
Nothing like a good spot of tea before kickoff, right? Perhaps some crumpets too? No bother. Whatever you fancy.
For the second week in a row, an NFL game is being played in London, this time a showdown between the Dolphins and Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which in case you didn't know is usually used as a soccer (football) pitch.
And if you were wondering if things are a bit more civilized across the pond, the answer is yes. If you need proof, just check out this fan, who casually walked onto the field pregame and dapped up a few players before calmly walking off the field with security.
I'm not sure if you've watched many fan-focused videos from around the United States recently, but it's basically all fighting and juking out security before getting tackled. In London, the "streaker" is chatting it up with players and security like they're old friends.
Kudos to this man for not making a big deal about being on the field. Just another day at the office. Let's act like we've been there before people.