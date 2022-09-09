Two Streakers Hit Field With Smoke Sticks During Rams-Bills Game
The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills opened the 2022 NFL season Thursday night with an ugly game. The Bills dominated a contest rife with turnovers. It was a snoozer by the fourth quarter. That is, until a two streakers hit the field and brought a pink smoke stick with them.
Check out some of the footage:
Honestly, this was the most interesting part of the second half. Two women running on the field bringing the (pink) smoke. I'd like to thank these ladies for breaking up the monotony of what was an otherwise mundane NFL game. We all needed that.