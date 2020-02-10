NFL Still Thinks Tom Brady Is Going to Serve a 4-Game Suspension This Season
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Tom Brady has thrown for 377 yards and 3.5 touchdowns a game while completing 69% of his passes through the first two weeks of the NFL season. That’s a lot better than the zeros he would have posted if he were spending the first month of the season suspended over #DeflateGate and the resulting “cover-up.” On September 3rd, Judge Richard Berman overturned the NFL’s suspension of Brady. The NFL immediately appealed and are currently waiting for that process to play out. While they wait, they’re apparently telling people that Brady is totally going to serve that suspension. THIS SEASON. Via CBS New York:
On Friday’s “Boomer and Carton” program, WFAN host Craig Carton said that he was with a “very influential person in the NFL” on Thursday. Carton said the person told him “there’s no doubt in his mind” that Brady will serve a four-game suspension this season after the NFL’s appeal is heard.
And once that appeal is heard/upheld/overturned, Brady will appeal. Then the NFL will appeal. Then Brady will appeal. And this will go on forever until Brady dies in 60-or-so years and every team in the league files a class action lawsuit against the Brady estate, asking for Gisele’s money.