NFL Sources Quickly Running Out of Nuggets Worth Sharing With Reporters
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 03 2020
ESPN showed a replay of the 2006 Rose Bowl on Thursday night. The game that featured Vince Young and Texas holding off Pete Carroll and USC in an instant classic, 41-38. One of the biggest plays of the game was LenDale White getting stuffed on 4th and 2 to end USC's final drive. This reminded someone of the time the Seahawks passed the ball on the goal line at the end of the Super Bowl.
It is unlikely that this is the first time someone has had this thought. In fact, multiple people tweeted the connection while watching the replay last night. Heck, the Los Angeles Times ran a poll asking readers what the bigger mistake was.
At least one person tweeted about it right after it Wilson got picked.
The point is, this is not some great revelation. Yet here we are, weeks from the NFL Draft, so starved for NFL nuggets that a "Patriots source" texted Yahoo!'s Pete Thamel to share this thought and Thamel shared it on Twitter.
It's been 14 years since USC - Texas and five years since the New England - Seattle Super Bowl. Thamel needs to protect this source at all costs.