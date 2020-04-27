First NFL Coronavirus Contingency Plan Features Late Super Bowl and No Bye Weeks
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 27 2020
The NFL is planning for the worst, but hoping for the best. The league will release its standard 17-week schedule in May. According to Sports Business Journal they are already making plans that would allow them to adjust the schedule by up to six weeks in a way that would allow teams to play a full 16-game season and still play the Super Bowl in February.
Super Bowl LV, to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, can be held any weekend in February. Odds are, you'll catch Tom Brady wandering around there no matter when the Super Bowl is held, whether the Buccaneers are involved or not.
September games could be moved to the end of the regular season. There will be a week where teams only play teams who share a bye week so bye weeks could be eliminated. As could the week between conference championships and the Super Bowl. Yeah, that means the Pro Bowl could be lost.
Have to think that the biodome could save the Pro Bowl. Either way, the NFL is clearly taking a delayed season seriously, which is good for them, but also bad. Now that we know all this, it's time to wonder what would happen if they had to push the Super Bowl to March.