NFL RedZone to Replay the 2019 Season Beginning Monday
By Kyle Koster | Apr 03 2020
In the realization of an obviously good idea, the NFL RedZone channel will revisit one week from the 2019 season daily beginning Monday and running through April 22nd. For the visual learners out there, that's:
- Monday, April 6 – Week 1
- Tuesday, April 7 – Week 2
- Wednesday, April 8 – Week 3
- Thursday, April 9 – Week 4
- Friday, April 10 – Week 5
- Saturday, April 11 – Week 6
- Sunday, April 12 – Week 7
- Monday, April 13 – Week 8
- Tuesday, April 14 – Week 9
- Wednesday, April 15 – Week 10
- Thursday, April 16 – Week 11
- Friday, April 17 – Week 12
- Saturday, April 18 – Week 13
- Sunday, April 19 – Week 14
- Monday, April 20 – Week 15
- Tuesday, April 21 – Week 16
- Wednesday, April 22 – Week 17
The news was first reported by a dog.
Seven hours of commercial-free football begin at 8 a.m., 3 p.m., and 10 p.m. ET each day.
Just thinking ahead here, but there's no reason they couldn't rip through the 2018, 2017 and so on seasons. There is certainly time to fill and interest in watching even already-decided football.