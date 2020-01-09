NFL Picks and Predictions For Divisional Round of Playoffs
By Liam McKeone | Jan 09 2020
For the first time in a long time, the Wild Card Weekend slate of games for the NFL playoffs were all great to watch. The expectations are high for the follow-up performance in this week's divisional round, but we have some great matchups that seem ready to live up to the billing. Here are The Big Lead's picks for the second round of the playoffs, with odds from Westgate Superbook.
Season record: Ryan Glasspiegel 91-76-4; Stephen Douglas 90-75-4; Brian Giuffra 84-75-4; Ryan Phillips 87-82-4; Bobby Burack 81-87-4; Liam McKeone 75-95-4.
Vikings at 49ers (-7)
McKeone: Vikings 33, 49ers 30
Burack: 49ers 28, Vikings 20
Giuffra: 49ers 27, Vikings 21
Douglas: 49ers cover
Glasspiegel: 49ers cover
Phillips: 49ers 34, Vikings 24
Titans at Ravens (-9.5)
McKeone: Ravens 37, Titans 28
Burack: Titans 27, Ravens 24
Giuffra: Ravens 30, Titans 15
Douglas: Ravens win, Titans cover
Glasspiegel: Titans cover
Phillips: Ravens 31, Titans 28
Texans at Chiefs (-9.5)
McKeone: Chiefs 34, Texans 27
Burack: Chiefs 31, Texans 21
Giuffra: Chiefs 30, Texans 27
Douglas: Chiefs cover
Glasspiegel: Chiefs cover
Phillips: Chiefs 41, Texans 28
Seahawks at Packers (-4.5)
McKeone: Packers 31, Seahawks 24
Burack: Packers 34, Seahawks 24
Giuffra: Packers 31, Seahawks 26
Douglas: Seahawks win
Glasspiegel: Packers cover
Phillips: Packers 27, Seahawks 24