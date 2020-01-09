The Big LeadThe Big Lead
NFL Picks and Predictions For Divisional Round of Playoffs

By Liam McKeone | Jan 09 2020

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson is ready for the next round | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For the first time in a long time, the Wild Card Weekend slate of games for the NFL playoffs were all great to watch. The expectations are high for the follow-up performance in this week's divisional round, but we have some great matchups that seem ready to live up to the billing. Here are The Big Lead's picks for the second round of the playoffs, with odds from Westgate Superbook.

Season record: Ryan Glasspiegel 91-76-4; Stephen Douglas 90-75-4; Brian Giuffra 84-75-4; Ryan Phillips 87-82-4; Bobby Burack 81-87-4; Liam McKeone 75-95-4.

Vikings at 49ers (-7)

McKeone: Vikings 33, 49ers 30

Burack: 49ers 28, Vikings 20

Giuffra: 49ers 27, Vikings 21

Douglas: 49ers cover

Glasspiegel: 49ers cover

Phillips: 49ers 34, Vikings 24

Titans at Ravens (-9.5)

McKeone: Ravens 37, Titans 28

Burack: Titans 27, Ravens 24

Giuffra: Ravens 30, Titans 15

Douglas: Ravens win, Titans cover

Glasspiegel: Titans cover

Phillips: Ravens 31, Titans 28

Texans at Chiefs (-9.5)

McKeone: Chiefs 34, Texans 27

Burack: Chiefs 31, Texans 21

Giuffra: Chiefs 30, Texans 27

Douglas: Chiefs cover

Glasspiegel: Chiefs cover

Phillips: Chiefs 41, Texans 28

Seahawks at Packers (-4.5)

McKeone: Packers 31, Seahawks 24

Burack: Packers 34, Seahawks 24

Giuffra: Packers 31, Seahawks 26

Douglas: Seahawks win

Glasspiegel: Packers cover

Phillips: Packers 27, Seahawks 24