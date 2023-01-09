Roundup: NFL Playoffs Set; Alexandra Daddario Debuts in 'Mayfair Witches'; Sean McVay's Future Up In the Air
NFL playoff bracket is set ... Jair Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress ... Brazilian president Lula says "these people will be punished" ... Spy Ana Montes released from prison ... Prince Harry discusses feelings towards Camilla, Queen Consort ... Stock futures inch higher to start the week ... Nicolas Cage won't be joining the "Star Wars" universe ... A review of Alexandra Daddario's "Mayfair Witches" ... M3GAN" did great at the box office ... Tech industry layoffs continue ... Brandon Staley's decision to play Chargers starters was moronic ... The Bears land the No. 1 pick ... Final NFL stat leaders ... J.J. Watt played his final NFL game ... Liam Hendriks to begin cancer treatment ...
Sean McVay's future with the Rams is up in the air [The Athletic]
AMC's immortal universe isn't quite invincible [The Ringer]
How the Texans screwed themselves out of the No. 1 pick [Defector]
The south's grip on college football is as strong as ever [Sports Illustrated]
I saw horrific things when I played in the NFL [The Atlantic]
Well, the Jeff Saturday experiment didn't work [The Big Lead]
Eddie Murphy and Jerry Seinfeld debate the funniest comic of all-time.
Norman Reedus and Jon Bernthal discuss The Walking Dead.
The best of Don Rickles and David Letterman.
The Weeknd -- "Is There Someone Else?"